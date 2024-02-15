Here’s what’s on Monday’s Planning Commission agenda

Belle of Baton Rouge’s request for rezoning, part of its plan to move its gaming operations inland, will go before the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission on Monday.

The casino is requesting that its France Street property be rezoned from commercial alcoholic beverage use to commercial gaming use. The Belle’s owners have talked about moving the gaming operations for years and received approval in 2022 from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for the relocation.

The gaming floor would be relocated inside the Belle’s glass atrium. Planning staff members have certified that the request meets both the criteria for a zoning change and conforms to the Unified Development Code requirements.

The commission will also consider a plan revision for the Preserve at Harveston, Mike Wampold’s first phase of residential development for the traditional neighborhood development. The revision calls for an increase of on-street parking and beautification of lots along Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Wampold told Daily Report earlier this year that he was gearing up to start on the commercial portion of Harveston, at Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

See the full Monday agenda.