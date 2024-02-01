What’s new with the Baton Rouge security camera initiative?

Local business, community and political leaders gathered today to discuss the impact of the Page/Rice Camera Initiative and share how the program is evolving in 2024.

Established in November 2022, the initiative is a partnership of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation and local law enforcement. The program, which has now been rebranded as the Page/Rice Public Safety Initiative, has seen more than 100 high-precision security cameras installed in high-crime areas of East Baton Rouge Parish thus far. It was named in honor of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and LSU student Allie Rice, both of whom lost their lives to gun violence in 2022.

“We want to support any effort that will help bring justice to families who have had loved ones stolen from them,” said Clay Young, chair of the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation.

Through the initiative, any Baton Rouge business can opt to purchase a camera for its property or donate funds for other businesses in high-crime areas to be gifted with the technology. Eligible businesses can also apply to host a camera free of charge.

Here are some of the major takeaways from Thursday’s discussion:

AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be integrated into all existing and forthcoming cameras. ZeroEyes , the company that developed the software, was founded in 2018 following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The company uses AI to detect brandished firearms within view of any camera equipped with its technology. Local law enforcement is quickly notified when an active threat is identified, often within just two or three seconds of identification.

The number of security cameras in East Baton Rouge Parish will continue to increase.

New license plate readers will be installed along roadways in high-crime areas.

ExxonMobil has spent $75,000 on cameras for its north Baton Rouge facility and has donated six additional cameras to neighborhoods in the 70805 ZIP code.

To combat the root causes of violent crime, the Opportunity Data Project will utilize data analysis techniques to gain an understanding of the challenges faced by at-risk communities. By analyzing various data points like economic indicators, education levels, health care access and social disparities, the project aims to identify areas where targeted interventions can make a significant difference in outcomes. The Opportunity Data Project is a collaboration of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Common Good Labs .

“In preventing and solving crimes, we can never have too many eyes,” said Casey Rayborn Hicks, public information director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Cameras provide law enforcement hard digital evidence that is objective and reliable.”