Here’s what the city-parish is planning for College Drive 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the MovEBR program management team released proposed plans for the College Drive Corridor Enhancement Project at a public open house this week. Bidding for the $50 million project is expected to start in 2025.

To keep traffic moving on and around College Drive, the project will add capacity to some of the roads along the corridor, upgrade sidewalks and multiuse paths and revamp the traffic light system, Broome says.

One planned feature is a “backage” road, which is a service road behind existing fast-food businesses that will allow customers to line up for drive-thru service without impeding the traffic on College Drive. Read more about the project here, and see more updates on city-parish road improvements here.