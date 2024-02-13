Here’s what people are saying about the Blue Cross sale

Public feedback provided to the Department of Insurance prior to Wednesday’s public hearing has been largely critical of the proposed reorganization and sale of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, the state’s largest health insurer.

Roughly 160 comments had been uploaded to the department’s website as of today—89 of which were submitted since Feb. 1.

A Daily Report review of the feedback found some letters of support—such as from Acadian Ambulance and Baton Rouge consultant Donna Fraiche, who praise Blue Cross for selecting Elevance as its partner. They insist the investments the Indiana-base company has made in its technology will benefit patients in Louisiana.

Among those opposed to the acquisition, some share their uneasiness with the sales proceeds being diverted to establish the new Accelerate Louisiana Initiative foundation, while others take issue with the voting process. One woman wrote that a Blue Cross representative called her saying she had not voted after she mailed her ballot opposing the sale. Most of the feedback expressed apprehension over the potential impact the sale would have on insurance rate costs.



Mixed feedback

Martha Foy, CEO of Shreveport-based Accounting Plus Solutions, writes that the very nature of a for-profit company would make insurance more costly. “We cannot comprehend in any way that this acquisition would be in the best interests of the policyholders and members,” Foy writes in a letter received by the department Feb. 2 .

David Snyder of Baton Rouge says he has been a BCBS policyholder for nearly 40 years and notes that he doesn’t understand why the reorganization and sale is necessary if Blue Cross has been financially strong over the years. “This demutualization will give me several thousand dollars stock reimbursement that will substantially complicate my tax returns,” Snyder writes . “I did not pay premiums to participate in an investment opportunity. I paid premiums to cover health care expenses.”

One notable letter of support came from Casey Hoyt, CEO of Lafayette-based VieMed Healthcare Inc. Hoyt writes that his home disease management company has worked with Elevance insured patients in 19 states and praised the company for its shared mission ensuring high-quality health care to patients. “In my experience, Elevance has exhibited a remarkable commitment to understanding and addressing local needs,” Hoyt writes in his letter. “They actively engage with providers and patient groups, demonstrating a commitment to building strong relationships beyond pure market share.”

The big picture

The proposed sale of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to Indiana-based Elevance Health has received significant criticism since it was initially announced in January of 2023.

In a joint report released last week, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and the Senate Committee on Insurance listed 30 findings of concern regarding the $3.4 billion sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Indiana-based Elevance Health. Among them: the regulatory process of the sale, the reputation of Elevance Health and the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative—the $3.1 billion public health foundation that would be created with money from the sale.

An assistant attorney general from the federal Department of Justice’s antitrust division also wrote the Department of Insurance last year to consider the competitive effects that the proposed acquisition would have on the healthcare and insurance industries.

A New Orleans attorney also filed a pair of lawsuits last month to block the sale, citing issues with who receives proceeds from the sale and the appeals process.

Zoom in

Here’s a recent Daily Report roundup of what to know about the proposed sale and here’s how to watch tomorrow’s public hearing before the Department of Insurance.