Here’s what’s happening around Baton Rouge this Fourth of July weekend 

225 magazine has compiled a list of things to do around Baton Rouge this holiday weekend and the celebrations are starting early:

Celebrate with Red Stick Social’s July 3rd music festival

Red Stick Social is gearing up for its Independence Weekend Music Festival this Sunday, July 3. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, while tickets bought at the door are $20; click here to buy them in advance.

Kick off the celebrations with a July 3rd Independence Day parade

The Baton Rouge Kenilworth Independence Day Parade is celebrating its 50th year.

This golden jubilee will commemorate its humble beginnings in 1973 when it was only a few residents on bicycles and lawn mowers with neighborhood children playing instruments in tow.

Weather permitting, the parade will start at 6:30 p.m. from the Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive.

Watch the July 4th fireworks from the USS KIDD’s Patriots and Pirates celebration

The Marine Forces Reserve Band from Belle Chasse will perform before WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi. The Downtown Business Association has also arranged for a River Road Market, with food, beverages and a variety of art vendors on site. Though the fireworks are free, tickets for entrance into the USS KIDD to watch the show are available here.

