Here’s what consumers think about companies taking a political stance

Fewer consumers want companies to weigh in on current events and social or political topics, according to new research from Gallup and Bentley University.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, 41% of Americans say businesses in general should take stances on current events, down from 48% last year, with declines found across age and ethnic groups, according to the survey of 5,458 American adults conducted between May 8 and May 15.

However, the survey’s findings also illustrate the increasing complexity that marketers face and businesses are facing. Gallup also found that a majority of respondents overall said businesses should speak out on the specific issues of climate change and mental health.

Fewer than 30% believed brands should address religion, abortion, political candidates or international conflict. Read the full story.