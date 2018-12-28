Here are the top 15 food orders in Baton Rouge via Waitr in 2018

It’s no secret the Lake Charles-based meal delivery service Waitr is a hit with the Baton Rouge market. But which chains and menu items do Baton Rougeans order most often through the app?
People order a lot of chicken, based on recent data provided to Daily Report by Waitr. The capital city’s No. 1 Waitr request in 2018: an order of wings from the Wings n More on Plank Road. In Lafayette, it was Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets.
Following Wings n More, in no particular order, here are the most ordered menu items from Baton Rouge restaurants via Waitr this year:
- Wings from Wings n More
- French fries from Buffalo Wild Wings on Highland Road
- Chicken shawarma plate from Albasha on Bluebonnet Boulevard
- Chick-fil-A classic nuggets meal from the College Drive location
- Hamburger from Burgersmith on Siegen Lane
- Boneless wings from Buffalo Wild Wings on Highland
- Cheeseburger from Goodwood Grill
- Spinach and artichoke dip from The Chimes-East
- Crunchy roll from Ichiban Grill & Sushi Bar
- Edamame from Ichiban Grill & Sushi Bar
- Wings from Hooters on College Drive
- Wings from The Chimes-East
- Boudin balls from The Chimes-East
- Fried rice from Hunan Chinese Cuisine
- Chick-fil-A sandwich from the College Drive location
2018 was an eventful year for Waitr. Shortly after going public on the NASDAQ exchange, the company announced plans to double its footprint through a $321.3 million acquisition of a Minnesota company. Check out a recent Business Report cover package on Waitr.
