Here are the top 15 food orders in Baton Rouge via Waitr in 2018

It’s no secret the Lake Charles-based meal delivery service Waitr is a hit with the Baton Rouge market. But which chains and menu items do Baton Rougeans order most often through the app?

People order a lot of chicken, based on recent data provided to Daily Report by Waitr. The capital city’s No. 1 Waitr request in 2018: an order of wings from the Wings n More on Plank Road. In Lafayette, it was Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets.

Following Wings n More, in no particular order, here are the most ordered menu items from Baton Rouge restaurants via Waitr this year:

Wings from Wings n More

French fries from Buffalo Wild Wings on Highland Road

Chicken shawarma plate from Albasha on Bluebonnet Boulevard

Chick-fil-A classic nuggets meal from the College Drive location

Hamburger from Burgersmith on Siegen Lane

Boneless wings from Buffalo Wild Wings on Highland

Cheeseburger from Goodwood Grill

Spinach and artichoke dip from The Chimes-East

Crunchy roll from Ichiban Grill & Sushi Bar

Edamame from Ichiban Grill & Sushi Bar

Wings from Hooters on College Drive

Wings from The Chimes-East

Boudin balls from The Chimes-East

Fried rice from Hunan Chinese Cuisine

Chick-fil-A sandwich from the College Drive location

2018 was an eventful year for Waitr. Shortly after going public on the NASDAQ exchange, the company announced plans to double its footprint through a $321.3 million acquisition of a Minnesota company. Check out a recent Business Report cover package on Waitr.