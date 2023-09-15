Here’s the latest Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio acquisition

Bernhard Capital Partners-owned power plant services provider Allied Group Holdings today announced that it has acquired Virginia-based Dominion Engineering Inc.

Dominion provides field service equipment, technology, and specialized engineering services to the nuclear power industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of DEI further broadens the scope of services Allied offers to clients, following its 2022 acquisition of Radiation Safety and Control Services, which provides project management and laboratory services to the nuclear power industry.

Bernhard Capital Partners, a Baton Rouge-based private equity management firm, added Allied to its portfolio of business in 2020, as part of the company’s multiyear diversification strategy, which saw it expand its government services arm as well as move into utility management.

“We are in the middle of a nuclear energy renaissance that requires increasingly specialized expertise and innovative solutions to meet today’s energy demands and support long-term national energy security and the energy transition,” says Mark Spender, a partner of Bernhard Capital.

Other BCP portfolio companies include: Brown and Root, an industrial contractor; Epic Piping, a pipe fabricator; Charah Solutions, which provides services to power companies; and Atlas Technical Consultants, a transportation infrastructure engineering firm.