Here’s how much money St. George candidates have raised so far

The candidates for St. George’s first election on March 29 filed their initial campaign finance reports last week.

Here’s how much they’d raised as of Feb. 17:

Mayor

Interim Mayor Dustin Yates (R) has raised $143,000, far outpacing his sole challenger, Jim Morgan (R), who has raised $6,750.

Police Chief

Interim Police Chief Todd Morris, who is running unopposed, has raised $33,700.

At-Large Council Seats

Five candidates, four Republican and one Democrat, are vying for St. George’s two at-large council seats.

David Dellucci (R) leads the pack with $11,950 raised.

Scott Emonet (R) has raised $2,950. Bill Johannessen (R) has raised $2,650. Jim Talbot (R) has raised $1,100.

Shaunn Wyche, the sole Democrat in the race, has raised $1,640.

Joel Davis (R) and Jay Lindsey (R) had qualified for the race but have since dropped out.

District 1 Council Seat

Interim District 1 Council member Richie Edmonds (R), who is running unopposed, has raised $2.

District 2 Council Seat

Interim District 2 Council member Steve Monachello (R), who is running unopposed, has raised $7,275. Bill Brigman, an independent, had qualified for the race but has since dropped out.

District 3 Council Seat

Interim District 3 Council member Max Himmel (R), who is running unopposed, has raised $38,845.65.

District 4 Council Seat

Interim District 4 Council member Patty Cook (R) has raised $15,300.

Cook is being challenged by David Madaffari (I), who has raised $5,075; Justin Turner (R), who has raised $3,652.83; and Shannon Powell (I), who does not appear to have filed a campaign finance report.

District 5 Council Seat

St. George Transition District Chair Andrew Murrell (R), who is running unopposed, has raised $0.