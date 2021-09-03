Here’s how Ida stacks up against other hurricanes 

The worst hurricane names are burned into the memories of survivors, dark reminders used to measure future storms. Camille. Katrina. Andrew.

Ida already earned a place in hurricane history, with its rapid intensification over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, placing it high on the list of strongest hurricanes to strike the U.S. mainland.

How does Ida compare to other storms on the list?

As The Daily Advertiser reports, among the 51 hurricanes known to have made landfall along Louisiana’s coast since the 1850s, Ida is one of three tied for the strongest winds in a land-falling hurricane.

The other two storms are the “Last Island” storm in 1856 and Laura in 2020, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.

On top of its high-speed winds, Ida’s minimum sea level pressure also earned it a spot in historic hurricane records. It’s second only to Katrina for pressure in a landfalling hurricane in Louisiana. Katrina holds the record at 920 millibars. At 930 millibars, Ida was four millibars lower than the 19th century storm and eight millibars lower than Laura. Read the full story.