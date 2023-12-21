Here are the economic risks facing small businesses next year

After years of bumps, things are looking up for the American economy—but there are still risks on the horizon for business leaders, Inc. reports.

Economists from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are now predicting that the U.S is headed for a so-called soft landing in the new year, as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking campaign appears that it will tamp down inflation without triggering a recession. That upbeat sentiment solidified last week when the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and suggested that three rate cuts could come in 2024.

This is quite the turnaround from where things stood at the start of 2023.

Here are some of the biggest economic risks that entrepreneurs should be prepared for in the new year, Inc. advises:

Slowing growth

Economic growth has remained strong over this year, despite the rate shock. In the third quarter, gross domestic product increased by 4.9% year-over-year―the fastest rate since the fourth quarter of 2021. But some economists predict that pace will slow―if not come to a complete halt―in the new year due to elevated interest rates.

Tight credit conditions

This past year, entrepreneurs have been forced to contend with an increasingly tough credit environment. In October, about a third of banks reported tightening lending standards for companies with less than $50 million in annual sales, according to the Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, with 87.5% of banks citing a less favorable or uncertain outlook.

A commercial real estate crash

The return-to-office push stalled out this year as the majority of U.S. companies settled on some degree of remote work, according to data compiled by the hybrid work software company Scoop Technologies. That’s bad news for office buildings, and Washington State University assistant economics professor Chris Clarke warns that a potential commercial real estate crash could be a major risk for more than just landlords.

