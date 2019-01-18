Herbalist grows from farmers’ market to retail shop in Walker

After last year brought record sales for her herbal medicine company, Livingston resident Andrea Leyerle has opened her first brick-and-mortar store in Walker for Andi Lynn’s Pure & Custom Formulary.

Leyerle began selling her elderberry syrup in 2011 at the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market. The syrup’s popularity led Leyerle to open an online herbal remedy store and expand her product line to some 20 different offerings. Her products are on the shelves of more than 150 retail shops, mostly health food stores, across eight Southern states.

Leyerle estimates the company’s profits tripled last year, thanks, in part, to stories on the reported health benefits of elderberry during last year’s flu season. The growth led her to search for new warehouse space, settling on a 1,600-square-foot space on Florida Boulevard in Walker. The building also gave her the opportunity to open a storefront, enabling Leyerle to work personally with customers hosting workshops for both health-related topics and entrepreneurship.

“I wanted to make the commitment to open the door here, to be a physical resource dedicated to (people’s) wellbeing,” Leyerle says.

Leyerle’s shop, which held a soft opening in December, officially opens next Friday. Her store carries her full line of products, as well as essential oils, CBD products and specialty herbal teas.