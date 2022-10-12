Helping employees figure out their long term goals 

It’s not always possible to help the people we supervise identify and work toward their career goals.

But having a sense of purpose and a feeling of momentum in achieving our career goals is powerful—so when we can assist our employees in getting there, it’s a meaningful way we can make a difference in their lives and their professional success, Harvard Business Review reports.

There are three strategies managers can use if they’re managing someone who is unsure of their career path:

Help them analyze patterns —You can do this by encouraging them to think about what they enjoy most and least in their current role, and which new areas they’re curious about.

Expand their worldview —Make an effort to let your employee try new things, whether it’s presenting at an all-hands meeting, attending an industry conference they’ve never been to or serving on a cross-departmental committee.

• Don’t steer too hard—We have to control ourselves and recognize that as leaders, we’re there to support our employees in achieving their career ambitions, not to dictate them. Read the full story (subscription).