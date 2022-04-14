‘Hell or high water clause’ in leasing contracts can torment small businesses

Small business owners often rely on leasing for the equipment they need, from trucks to restaurant ovens. It’s a way to get set up without having to pour in a lot of cash.

However, the pandemic upended many of those plans. In the process, it has fueled bitter clashes between owners and leasing companies.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the culprit is a provision in most lease and finance contracts that binds owners to make years of monthly payments, no matter what happens to their business and even if the equipment doesn’t work or is returned. The industry calls it the “hell or high water clause.”

Equipment and vehicle leases totaled about $160 billion in outstanding balances in 2019, the newest available number, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The volume of leases and finance transactions under $250,000 increased by nearly 15% in 2021 from a year earlier after dipping slightly in 2020, according to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, an industry group.

The result is that, after the pandemic, these leasing companies are facing a litany of lawsuits from business owners. Read the full story.