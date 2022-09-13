Helix school expanding into former Raising Cane’s downtown

Helix Legal Academy plans to move into the former Raising Cane’s on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

The school originally was incubated at the Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy on Florida Street but outgrew the space, school officials say.

School leaders expect to make the move, announced at today’s Downtown Development District meeting, in about two months.

In other discussions at today’s DDD meeting, the Raising Cane’s River Center plans to replace its “antiquated” scoreboard with a new, LED video scoreboard, which could allow the arena to compete for new events such as NBA exhibitions and college tournaments, general manager Wayne Hodes says.

Hodes says officials are finalizing a contract with a consultant that will review the River Center’s needs. The study might conclude that a new arena is needed, which Hodes doubts. More likely, the consultant might say the arena needs additional seating to attract bigger acts, Hodes says.