Hebert’s Specialty Meats coming to Jefferson Highway

Hebert’s Specialty Meats is expanding to Baton Rouge, with the planned May opening of a Jefferson Highway storefront.

The Acadiana butcher’s shop specializes in Cajun foods, selling fully prepared, seasoned meats that customers can take home and put directly into the oven or on the stove top. It’s known for its deboned stuffed poultry, as well as its boudin products, including boudin egg rolls and boudin beignets.

Kevin Ayers and Walter Hidalgo made plans to move into the 2,300-square-foot space next to Pearson’s Travel Center—previously occupied by Rock n Roll Sushi—near Bocage shortly after purchasing Hebert’s Geismar location in January.

“The Baton Rouge market is somewhat similar to Lafayette, where people are aware of boudin and specialty Cajun meats,” says Ayers, who lives in Lafayette. “It’s the next best market for the Hebert’s customer.”

Hebert’s came into the Capital Region two years ago, with a location then opening in Geismar’s Dutchtown Crossing Shopping Center. The Jefferson Highway space marks the company’s first Baton Rouge location.

Mark Hebert, who recently signed the business onto a five-year lease, says the owners will be able to sell crawfish and serve lunch.

Ayers says he and Hidalgo want to hire 10 to 12 employees. They also hope to open another Baton Rouge market near Highland and Bluebonnet.