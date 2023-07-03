Heat, drought raise concerns for Louisiana cash crops

Hot and dry weather may limit the yields for some of Louisiana’s most important crops, though the full impact won’t be known until harvest, LSU AgCenter experts say.

While the temperatures haven’t been all that far in excess of what would be expected for a Louisiana summer, rice planted late in the season that is flowering now could be affected because the crops perform better when the temperature is cooler at night, the AgCenter’s Ronnie Levy says.

“We haven’t started harvesting rice yet, so we really don’t know how much of an impact it’s going to have,” he says.

For other crops, the bigger concern is drought conditions in some areas of the state, he says, particularly for soybeans, sugarcane and corn. While there has been some rain here and there in those areas, it’s been spotty; while one location might get 5 inches of rain, there might be none only a few miles away.

“When they don’t get the proper moisture, it will definitely impact yields,” he says.

The AgCenter has tips about how home gardeners can deal with hot and dry conditions, which you can read about here.