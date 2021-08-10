Hearing set in Sharon Lewis whistleblower case against LSU

A hearing has been set for Aug. 30 in 19th Judicial District Court in Sharon Lewis’ whistleblower case against LSU related to the university’s Title IX scandal.

Judge Wiliam Morvant will decide whether to grant LSU’s motion requesting to stay the state court case—put it on hold—until after a related suit Lewis filed in federal court is decided first.

The hearing will be the first time attorneys for Lewis and LSU face off in court. It won’t be the last.

LSU has three separate legal battles it’s fighting at the moment, after a report earlier this year detailed a pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse in the university’s athletics department, and particularly involving former head football coach Les Miles, during the 2010s.

• Lewis, the associate athletics director for football recruiting at LSU, filed a $50 million federal suit in early April, accusing LSU of gender discrimination, racial prejudice and a failure to adhere to Title IX policies regarding sexual misconduct.

• Because Title IX is a federal law, she separately filed the state court suit as a whistleblower complaint, alleging she was the victim of retaliation and a hostile work environment after she complained about former head football coach Les Miles’ interactions with female students.

• In a different federal court case, former LSU tennis player Abbey Owens and 10 other female students filed suit alleging multiple Title IX violations. Ironically, Sharon Lewis, is named as a defendant in that case.

Because there are so many defendants in the three cases, much of the legal activity over the past few months has been serving the defendants, answering the initial petitions and requesting deadline extensions.

In one new development, however, Lewis has dropped the Taylor Porter law firm as a defendant from her two suits, though Taylor Porter attorneys Bob Barton and Vicki Crochet are still named in the cases.

Taylor Porter was retained by LSU in 2013 to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Miles and ultimately advised a small circle of top LSU officials that they did not need to notify the full LSU Board of Supervisors.

Lewis’ attorney Larry English says they agreed to remove the firm from the case because, “You don’t want to process claims against an entity you do not have legitimate claims against. … This is just a natural part of the litigation process.”

In another development, Attorney General Jeff Landry denied the request of at least two of the defendants in the cases, both LSU employees, to be represented by Mary Olive Pierson.

Because the defendants, who Pierson declines to name, are being sued in their capacity as employees of the state, Landry has the ultimate authority to appoint their defense counsel.

A veteran attorney of more than 50 years, Pierson says she has never been denied an appointment by the AG’s office in such a matter and doesn’t understand what happened.

“I guess he only appoints attorneys who give him campaign contributions,” she says.

Landry’s office did not return calls seeking comment.