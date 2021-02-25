Hearing set in class-action suit triggered over Waitr’s stock performance

Lafayette-based Waitr Inc. never had the resources of rivals Grubhub Inc. and UberEats. Yet in November 2018 the Louisiana food ordering and delivery business went public through a merger with blank-check firm Landcadia Holdings Inc., backed by Tilman Fertitta and Richard Handler, chief executive of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Landcadia, the first of three special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, formed by the pair, thought it found a promising startup in Waitr.

But Waitr turned out to be a disappointment, Its shares plummeted as it lost about 96 percent of its market value in 2019, down from a high of almost $1 billion. That triggered a class-action lawsuit claiming that Fertitta and Handler misled shareholders about the risks of Waitr’s business plan but pushed ahead with announcing their merger two weeks before Landcadia had to return investor money, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Now, in what could soon be the first ruling of its kind since last year’s record number of SPACs went public, a federal judge is weighing to what extent sponsors of these ventures can be held liable for failing to deliver. A hearing is set for March 16 and a ruling could come shortly afterward. Landcadia, Waitr, Fertitta and Handler deny wrongdoing and are urging the judge to dismiss the case.

If the case is allowed to go forward, that could encourage other disgruntled SPAC investors to seek redress in the courts. In 2020, 248 SPACs went public on U.S. exchanges, raising more than $83 billion. This year is on pace to set a record, with 143 SPACs raising more than $44 billion in IPOs as of Feb. 12.

Big-name SPAC sponsors with deep pockets, like Fertitta and Handler, are especially attractive targets. Read the full story.