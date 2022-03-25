Health insurance market sees shift from small groups to individuals

Enhanced federal subsidies have led consumers that otherwise would have gotten health insurance through their employer to seek policies on the individual market instead, says Michael Bertaut, a health care economist with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

The subsidies, which may be a factor in some companies’ recruitment challenges and the recent growth of self-employment seen nationally and locally, will go away at the end of this year unless Congress extends the benefits.

“People are basically following the financial incentives that the feds have put up,” Bertaut says.

Smaller companies typically can’t afford to fund employees’ health insurance as much as larger companies. But before the American Rescue Plan went into effect, federal subsidies for individual plans weren’t available to workers making above 400% of the poverty line, which meant a small group plan still was the better deal, Bertaut says.

The ARP removed the income cap to receive federal subsidies and limited what the worker is responsible for to 8.5% of income at the highest income levels, he says. Even people that make $200,000 a year might be getting some assistance when they buy individual policies, he says.

So, for a lot of small companies, letting their employees move to the individual market was a better deal for both sides. Companies with fewer than 50 employees don’t face penalties for not providing health insurance.

Historically, employers have used health benefits to attract and retain employees. Workers now have a viable alternative, though the fact that the subsidies are set to expire soon makes it unlikely that as many people will remain in the individual marketplace, Bertaut says.