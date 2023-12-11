Health insurance giants Cigna and Humana end blockbuster merger talks  

Cigna Group has called off its attempt to combine with Humana, a merger that would have created a new, $140-billion powerhouse in the health insurance industry, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The companies couldn’t come to an agreement on price and other financial terms. In the near term, Cigna is turning its focus toward smaller acquisitions.

The Wall Street Journal initially reported late last month that Cigna and Humana were discussing a combination that could have been struck by year-end. The potential structure of a deal couldn’t be learned then, but it turns out that Cigna would have been acquiring Humana in a cash-and-stock transaction with a large stock component. Read the full story.