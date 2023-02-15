Health district launching workforce development initiative

The Baton Rouge Health District today announced it is launching a workforce initiative aimed at closing the talent gap in health care.

The new workforce initiative, called BRHireD, will focus on employer-led recruitment, training, placement and retention across high-demand health care positions within the district.

Using more than $500,000 in funding from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, the federal Economic Development Administration and the health district’s own member institutions, BRHireD’s programming will focus on career training and placement opportunities in the field, especially for workers with limited assets or constrained incomes in their current employment.

Steven Ceulemans, executive director of the health district, says the goal is to make the area’s workforce nationally competitive.

Members of the district collectively employ close to 20,000 workers—representing almost 15% of all new jobs being created in the Capital Region—with a combined annual payroll of $1.8 billion.