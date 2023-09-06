Health care likely to be the next driver of inflation  

Inflation may be slowing across the U.S. but health care prices are continuing to climb, Axios reports.

Medical services account for 6.4% of overall inflation but 27% of core services outside of housing. However, the cost of health insurance in Consumer Price Index calculations is based on insurers’ retained earnings.

For example, if health insurers end up paying out more than expected to provide care for customers and their profits fall, that shows up in CPI data as a drop in the price of health insurance. It’s because of that calculation that reports for the 12 months that ended in July showed health insurance was “down” 29%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said last month that it will update its methodology for calculating health insurance starting in October.

Goldman Sachs economists expect the change will mean that health insurance goes from falling 4% per month, as it has recently, to rising 1% a month starting in October.

Additionally, because health care prices are set in advance, their inflation may take longer to cool off.

“The combination of higher wages … prior supply chain disruptions to medical supplies, and post-pandemic increases in utilization are still pushing up health care inflation,” JPMorgan economist Michael S. Hanson tells Axios. Read the full story.