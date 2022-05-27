Health and fitness platform wins Nexus Demo Day pitch competition

Team Factor, a virtual platform that tracks and analyzes health and fitness activities for athletes and coaches won $10,000 in Nexus Louisiana’s Demo Day pitch competition on Wednesday.

Demo Day was the culmination of Ignition 2.0, a nine-week business accelerator program designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs commercialize their technology. According to Nexus’ announcement, 10 emerging startups pitched their innovations, and connected with potential investors and business decision-makers during the competition at the Main Library. Innovation Catalyst funded the prize.

“When we originally presented this idea, we expected to hear no, this won’t work,” says Team Factor co-founder Jennifer Macha-Hebert, in a prepared statement. “But with the help of the Tech Park, a lot of doors have opened for us.”

In 2021, founders Nely Ward and Macha-Hebert participated in the Ignition 1.0 program, which helps companies discover whether their idea has the potential to be the next big thing. They tied for first place, receiving a $5,000 investment prize at the inaugural demo day.

Throughout Nexus’ Ignition 2.0, companies were paired into teams and assigned a mentor with whom they met weekly. Companies met one-on-one with subject matter experts for insight on crucial commercialization areas.

Champion Technology Services founder and CEO Gary Hammer, Applica Scientific Partners founder and managing partner Billy Davis and Innovation Catalyst CEO Bill Ellison served as pitch judges.

The Ignition 2.0 cohort included: