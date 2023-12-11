H&E Equipment Services acquiring Phoenix equipment services company  

Baton Rouge’s H&E Equipment Services Inc. today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire equipment services firm Precision Rentals.

Founded in 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona with a second branch in Aurora, Colorado, Precision Rentals has a roughly $70 million fleet of construction equipment that it leases to clients across the Denver and Phoenix metro areas. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in this morning’s announcement, the acquisition is set to close early next year.

H&E CEO Brad Barber says the acquisition has strategic benefis for the company, primarily further expanding the companys footprint. H&E has grown its branch network rapidly over the past year, adding 17 branches via both acquisitions and organic growth in 2023 alone.

