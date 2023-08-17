H&E accuses former employee of stealing trade secrets, violating noncompete agreement

Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services is accusing a former employee of using the company’s private information to compete on behalf of his new employer, costing H&E millions.

H&E is suing Matthew Jeppson and EquipmentShare in federal court, seeking relief including “disgorgement of Defendants’ wrongfully obtained profits” and enforcement of what the company describes as Jeppson’s obligations under a noncompete agreement.

In a court filing, H&E says Jeppson is targeting H&E’s current and prospective customers, disclosing H&E’s future market and pricing strategies while undercutting H&E’s prices, and encouraging his former H&E customers to join his “team” at EquipmentShare.

“Specifically, as a direct result of Defendants’ wrongful actions, H&E has lost, and

stands to lose, several customers to EquipmentShare resulting in over seven million dollars in lost revenue,” among other grievances, the filing states.

The suit was filed in Utah, where Jeppson is based. Jeppson and EquipmentShare asked to move the case to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. The judge agreed to do so, citing language in the noncompete agreement directing disputes to the Baton Rouge federal court.

Jeppson’s former attorney in Utah deferred questions to his local counsel, who declined to comment, noting that he had only recently been retained. EquipmentShare’s local counsel did not respond to an email seeking comment.

H&E is one of the nation’s largest equipment rental companies, with more than 120 locations and more than $1 billion in annual revenue.