Hayride Scandal owner wants to open Mid City bar

A local bar owner is seeking a zoning change to operate a Government Street bar in Mid City. The lease is contingent upon getting approval from the Planning Commission at its Feb. 18 meeting.

Remi de Matteo, who owns Hayride Scandal and co-owns Dead Poet: Beer, Cocktails and Music, says he envisions the Mid City space as a “small neighborhood bar” if the commission OKs his request to rezone the property from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage.

“I’d want it to be a stripped down, more approachable version of Hayride Scandal,” says de Matteo, who is also planning a new restaurant concept in East Boyd Plaza with his Dead Poet business partners.

His lease on the building is “pending/contingent,” according to a property listing that identifies the leasing agents as Mathew Laborde and George Bonvillain, both of Elifin Realty. The listing shows the single-tenant building is going for $15 per square foot annually, or a $2,062 monthly rent.

Located in the McGrath Heights neighborhood, the 1,650-square-foot space was vacated by art gallery The Collective. As of this afternoon’s deadline, it was unclear whether the gallery has moved locations or closed permanently.

Check out a recent Business Report feature on the McGrath Heights neighborhood and its rise in popularity.