Hayride Scandal launches new menu and building expansion

Prohibition-themed whiskey and craft cocktail bar Hayride Scandal will this week debut a new menu created by Soji Chef Lance Shipp and a building expansion called the “Parlour.”

The new Victorian era-themed space is a recreation of an 1890s drawing room available for public and private gatherings. The room’s drink menu pays homage to Victorian-era drinking, offering classic cocktails like Sherry Flips, Gin Slings, Old Fashioneds and Whiskey Sours.

Hayride Scandal’s new menu is built around Southern-inspired light bites designed to complement the spirits.

Remi deMatteo, one of the four co-owners, says the new food and decor is designed to be an attraction for people to enjoy.