Have Baton Rouge’s female-owned businesses been hit harder by the pandemic?

It’s been well documented that the pandemic has hit female workers and women-owned businesses hard. Women have lost nearly 6 million jobs since last February, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data from the National Women’s Law Center.

A Facebook survey last year showed that the smaller a business, the more it struggled, and that women-owned businesses suffered disproportionately more than their counterparts. These businesses were more likely to be considered “nonessential” and were thus hit harder by lockdowns, and women were also more likely to take on increased domestic responsibilities.

Recently, 225 magazine spoke to a few female business owners from around Baton Rouge about their experiences over the past year.

MJ’s Cafe, the plant-based restaurant on Government Street, has survived through ups and downs. Owner Mary Brennan Faucheux says she thinks two factors have contributed to the restaurant’s struggles over the past year.

“One: We didn’t have outdoor dining,” Faucheux says. “And two: Our [health-focused] food and what we do attracts individuals more concerned [about COVID-19]. They’re concerned about their health and want to eat healthy. There’s a lot of people who are still—and rightfully so—not wanting to go dine out someplace.”

MJ’s opened in its new space on Government Street mere months before the stay-at-home order began in March. A year into the pandemic, MJ’s is still making changes with hopes of improving its business model and long-term outlook. The restaurant is in the process of adding an expansive outdoor space. Indoors, it’s continuing sanitizing practices and keeping lots of room between tables to make customers comfortable.

“I think I’m in the same realm of so many restaurants that are just trying to keep their doors open, trying to pay their employees and trying to pay their bills,” Faucheux says.

On the flip side, The Maxine Firm, a nutrition, health and wellness firm that aims to prevent chronic disease in urban and rural communities, has thrived during COVID-19, says its principal, Ellen McKnight.

While the firm hosts regular seminars and symposiums, it had frontloaded many of its programs and completed them early in 2020, McKnight says. The rest of the programs were quickly converted into virtual presentations.

Small business owner Rebecca Gardner of The Hope Shop says finding a good rhythm for her shop was hard at first, but she and her team have gotten the hang of it now.

Prior to the pandemic, most of the funding for its parent nonprofit, Hands Producing Hope, were raised through shopping events and pop-ups. When events stopped, it got challenging.

“That was scary,” Gardner says, “not knowing when we would be able to have that income coming in—or not knowing how the community would receive the shop during a pandemic. But in the end, we had the best year we ever had.”

Read the full story from 225. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.