Has working fewer hours become a permanent shift?

Demand for labor seems to be outstripping labor supply in the Capital Region and nationwide. But why? Part of the answer, according to one economist looking at national data, is not so much that fewer people are working. It’s that those who do work are choosing to work fewer hours.

The labor force participation rate is 0.9 percentage points lower today than on the eve of the pandemic, writes Yongseok Shin, a professor of economics at Washington University in St. Louis. But he says a closer look at the data reveals that during the pandemic recovery, total hours worked in the U.S. fell by the equivalent of 33 fewer hours a year per person, more than half of which was due to workers reducing their hours.

The reduction in work hours was more pronounced among men ages 25-55 with a bachelor’s degree, Shin says. And high-earning men reduced their hours the most. For example, the top 10% of male workers by earnings (making more than $140,000 per year) reduced their work hours by an hour-and-a-half a week, from 44.7 hours in 2019 to 43.2 hours per week in 2022.

“These findings suggest that the pandemic experience led people to reassess their life priorities and recalibrate their work-life balance in the direction of fewer work hours,” he says. “If this is the case, the hours reduction may represent a permanent shift, keeping the labor supply low and the labor market tight, which will sustain workers’ bargaining power to opt for fewer hours.”

