Hangover time off? Employee benefits are changing with the times  

The Great Resignation caused employers to offer increasingly generous benefits, with some of the creative perks offered by companies on Inc.’s 2022 list of Best Workplaces including access to parenting coaches, work-life balance specialists, and even handyman services.

So, what other perks do workers want that they don’t have today? Recovery time after alcohol-fueled company outings and free sleep consultations top the list, according to a new poll conducted from the HR regulatory compliance company Trusaic. The poll asked respondents to choose between 10 job perks described by the company as “outlandish,” such as paid leave after a breakup or free mediation sessions with a Buddhist monk.

Although 43% of respondents chose none of the perks listed in the poll, 23% of respondents chose so-called “hangover leave,” while 21% chose access to sleep hygiene analysis and a premium subscription to a sleep app. The poll surveyed 1,230 American adults.

The results suggest that workers value benefits associated with sleep, and the link between sleep and job performance is well documented. Read the full story from Inc.