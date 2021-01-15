Hammond-based Gnarly Barley named Brewery of the Year by magazine

Hammond-based Gnarly Barley has been named the 2020 Brewery of the Year by The Beer Connoisseur magazine.

The magazine cited the team’s “extensive knowledge of popular styles,” noting that both the core lineup offered by the brewery and special offerings impressed the panel of beer critics.

“In 2020, Gnarly Barley’s brewers were able to thread the needle of crafting immensely popular styles among craft beer aficionados, such as complex and inviting barrel-aged beers or thick, dessert-ready pastry stouts while also producing difficult-to-brew styles such as American light lagers or India pale lagers,” the magazine writes.

Eight of Gnarly Barley’s beers were scored at 91 or above, placing them in the Top 100 Beers of 2020. Additionally, two brews—Puff Puff Pastry Stout and Barrel-Aged Imperial Korova—received the coveted “World-Class Rating.” Barrel-Aged Imperial Korova was one of only three beers to receive a 97 rating or higher by the magazine and was named the No. 2 beer overall for the year.

Gnarly Barley, founded in 2014, has grown its distribution into a dozen parishes, mostly in south Louisiana.