Half of small businesses are planning to expand operations this year 

Small-business leaders have felt pretty pessimistic for a while now, but they’re starting to perk up with plans for 2024, Inc. reports.

Eighty-six percent of small businesses said they achieved their 2023 business goals, according to a new survey of more than 500 small business “financial decision makers” from American Express. This year, half are planning to grow or expand the business further.

In particular, 46% “are excited about gaining new customers,” and 32% are “excited to enhance their customer retention,” according to the report.

Roughly 28% are also planning to hire more employees. Read the full story from Inc.