GSA Consulting Engineers acquired by North Carolina firm

Gonzales-based GSA Consulting Engineers has been acquired by Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering firm McKim and Creed.

McKim and Creed, founded in 1978, specializes in civil, environmental, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural engineering and has 23 locations across the Eastern and Southern U.S. This acquisition marks the company’s first Louisiana location.

GSA specializes in water and wastewater facilities and designed the regional sewer system for Ascension Parish. The company will now operate as McKim and Creed, and GSA President Glenn Shaheen will serve as vice president and regional manager.

Shaheen says in a prepared statement that the company’s acquisition will allow it to expand its client base and provide growth opportunities for employees.

