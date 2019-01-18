Growth prompts CMC Corporate Solutions to move headquarters to south Baton Rouge

Growth and a company restructuring is prompting Baton Rouge-based CMC Corporate Solutions to move its headquarters from Carrollton Avenue, where the company began some 40 years ago, to Exchequer Drive.

Paul Gosserand, vice president and chief financial officer, bought the company in 2012 with his brother-in-law, Al LaPorte Jr., who serves as president and CEO. With the purchase, the pair began restructuring the company, stepping away from construction and instead focusing on HVAC maintenance and servicing.

The move initially cost the company 70% of its revenue, but, Gosserand says, it ultimately worked out with those dollars since replaced by CMC’s new endeavors.

At nearly 15,000 square feet, the new $1.5 million building will be roughly 3,500 feet larger than company’s current headquarters and will feature a more open environment.

There’s also additional space on the property that Gosserand expects to grow into, including the former 4,585-square-foot Knights of Columbus Hall located on the property that was most recently leased by Topgolf while hiring for its new Siegen Marketplace location.

Initial groundwork for the new headquarters is complete, and construction is expected to finish p around September.

The company bought the Exchequer Drive property in 2016 for $995,000. Meanwhile, the company’s current headquarters is listed for sale at $290,000 and is being represented by Grey Hammett Jr., a broker with Grey Hammett Commercial Real Estate.