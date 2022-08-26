Growth Coalition wants predictability from new development rules

The temporary rules East Baton Rouge Parish has had in place over the past year to address flood concerns have made development more expensive, adding costs for builders and ultimately consumers, says Larry Bankston, executive director of the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition.

However, Bankston says he’s not aware of any projects that have been scrapped under those rules, which require properties to be able to withstand the proverbial 100-year storm—one thought to have a 1% chance to occur in a given year—as opposed to a 25-year event. The Metro Council approved a six-month extension of the temporary rules this week.

“It appears that projects are adapting and modifying their designs to comply,” he says.

But the coalition remains concerned about the “substantial rewrite of the development code” currently underway. Those changes remain a work in progress; for example, the rules being developed call for creating special flood hazard zones, but the watershed maps that would dictate the development requirements aren’t finished, he says.

“[Developers] want predictability,” Bankston says, which means they don’t want rules that are subject to interpretation.

Bankston says he’s very pleased with the current administration’s efforts to speed up the permitting process. Developers can pay extra for an expedited external review, but the in-house process now is fast enough that most projects are going the traditional route.

According to a report Bankston provided, residential developers have gone from choosing the expedited route almost 72% of the time in January to less than 20% in July. Commercial developers have gone from about 47% in-house to almost 67%.

The traditional review process typically takes about seven or eight business days. Previously, it might have taken two or three times that long, Bankston says.