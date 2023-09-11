Growing percentage of US workers fear technology will replace their jobs 

Fear of becoming obsolete, or FOBO, remains uncommon among U.S. workers, but that fear has grown over the past two years, according to the latest work and education surveys from Gallup.

Twenty-two percent now say they worry that technology will make their job obsolete, up seven percentage points from the prior reading in 2021. The figure had previously varied between 13% and 17%, with little upward movement.

The recent rise in people’s concern about their job becoming obsolete is due almost entirely to college-educated workers, among whom the percentage worried has jumped from 8% to 20%. At the same time, worry among workers without a college degree is virtually unchanged at 24%. Whereas non-college-educated workers were previously much more concerned about technological replacement than college-educated workers, these groups now express similar levels of concern. Concern about technology making one’s job obsolete is also up more among younger than older workers, widening the generational gap evident in 2021.

Although more workers than before may be looking over their shoulders at artificial intelligence and other technological advancements, a reduction in benefits remains their most common job-related concern of the six Gallup tracks.

Nearly one-third (31%) say they are worried they could lose benefits in the near future. The next-most-common job worry, cited by 24%, is having their wages reduced. Read the full report from Gallup.