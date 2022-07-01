Growing number of high-profile entrepreneurs giving up CEO titles 

Ryan Williams announced late last week that he will step down as CEO of Cadre, the New York City-based real estate investment platform he founded in 2014 while still in his 20s, Inc. reports.

His stepping down is the latest in a string of entrepreneurs to give up their CEO title in recent weeks. Emily Weiss, 37, and Ryan Petersen, 41, both stepped down as CEOs of their respective beauty and logistics companies, Glossier and Flexport, and there are more founders doing the same.

These founders are making big changes after two years of running companies during the pandemic that’s still spewing consequences across industries. The toll of the past two years may be getting to leaders. In the latest Small Business Index from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 50% of small business owners say they are working more hours now than they were a year ago. Just 30% of business owners reported as much the last time this question was asked in 2017.

Jeff Carr, a clinical professor of marketing and entrepreneurship at New York University’s Stern School of Business, suggests the stress of the pandemic has exacerbated issues that may have been present in the past but hadn’t surfaced before now.

“I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if over the last two years an awful lot of CEOs have realized they don’t have the skillsets necessary for keeping [their companies] growing, which is also why they’re working 50 percent more,” he told Inc. Read the full story.