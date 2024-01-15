Growing number of CEO’s think AI will require a company overhaul  

More executives are feeling better about the global economy, but a growing number don’t think their companies will survive the coming decade without a major overhaul because of pressure from climate change and technology like artificial intelligence, according to a new survey of CEOs by one of the world’s largest consulting firms, PwC.

The survey of more than 4,700 CEOs worldwide was released Monday as business elites, political leaders and activists descended on the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and it showed a mixed picture of the coming years.

Of the executives, 38% were optimistic about the strength of the economy, up from 18% last year, when the world was mired in high inflation, weak growth, rising interest rates and more.

The survey also shows 45% of the respondents were worried that their businesses wouldn’t be viable in a decade without reinvention, up from 39% last year.

The CEOs say they’re trying to make changes, but they are running up against regulation, a lack of skills among workers, as well as issues.

AI was seen as both a way to streamline business operations and a weakness. Nearly three-quarters of the executives say “it will significantly change the way their company creates, delivers and captures value in the next three years,” the survey indicates.

More than half the CEOs say AI will make their products or services better, but 69% note that their workers need training to gain skills to use the developing technology. They also are concerned about AI’s potential to increase cybersecurity risks and misinformation. Read the full story.