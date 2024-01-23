Growing enthusiasm for unions isn’t translating into higher membership rates  

Unions commanded big headlines last year, but that didn’t translate into higher membership rates, according to government data released today.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says 10% of hourly and salaried workers were members of unions in 2023, or around 14.4 million people. That is an all-time low, down from 10.1% of workers in 2022.

The number of unionized workers in the private sector increased by 191,000, to 7.4 million, last year. That includes workers at auto companies, Las Vegas hotels and Hollywood studios, all of whom went through high-profile contract negotiations in 2023.

But the percentage of unionized workers in the private sector (6%) remained unchanged from the previous year, as unionization rates didn’t keep pace with overall hiring.

The unionization rate for public sector employees, including government workers, teachers and police, was far higher, at 32.5%. But that sector didn’t see as much growth in employment. About 7 million public sector workers were union members in 2023, which was unchanged from the year before.

Men had a higher union membership rate last year, at 10.5%. The rate for women was 9.5%. And Black workers have a higher union membership rate, at 11.8%, than white workers, at 9.8%.

U.S. polls show growing enthusiasm for unions. In August, a Gallup poll said 67% of Americans approve of labor unions. That approval has seen a steady rise since 2009, when just 48% of Americans approved of unions, according to Gallup.

The National Labor Relations Board reported 2,594 filings for union representation in its 2023 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. That was up 3% from 2022, and the highest number of filings since the 2015 fiscal year. Read the full story.