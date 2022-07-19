Group urges chemical industry to move away from petrochemicals 

Activists say the chemical industry needs to switch from petrochemical building blocks such as methanol to safer, biobased substances, Chemical & Engineering News reports.

Substances that are not derived from fossil fuels should replace benzene, butadiene, ethylene, methanol, propylene, toluene, and xylene, according to a report by the group Coming Clean, a U.S.-based network of community activists, environmental justice organizations, and policy, science and market experts.

Such a shift would be a major change for south Louisiana, where the petrochemical industry has grown over the past decade. In Baton Rouge, for example, ExxonMobil is in the middle of a $500 million production capacity upgrade at its polyolefins plant.

As an alternative to chemical manufacturing complexes such as those in Louisiana and Texas, the report recommends smaller-scale, distributed chemical production. These operations could garner input from surrounding communities, rely on green chemistry and green engineering principles, and make chemicals that pose low hazards. Read the entire story.

