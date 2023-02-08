Groundbreaking on $109M OLOL, LSU science building expected in April 

Groundbreaking for the Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building, which the LSU Foundation describes as the $109 million hub for a new campus district focused on scientific discovery, is expected in April, according to a presentation by OLOL’s chief medical officer.

In speaking before the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today, Dr. Catherine O’Neal said the Lake’s partnership with the flagship university’s main campus is crucial for raising the level of patient care in the Capital Region and beyond.

Officials hope the partnership with OLOL will help LSU become the first NCI-Designated Cancer Center in Louisiana. Local residents often feel they need to go to MD Anderson in Houston to get the best care.

Baton Rouge has plenty of highly skilled providers but not enough oncology research trials, O’Neal says. That’s starting to change under the LSU-OLOL collaboration.

“We’re building it,” she says, “but we haven’t built it fast enough, and we are definitely behind MD Anderson because our partnership is relatively new.”

The OLOL-LSU sports medicine association won’t only serve young, elite athletes. Treatment improvements developed there also will benefit the rest of us, she says.

The partnership also is developing a “national model for student health,” hopefully helping students develop healthy habits early, which could translate to better outcomes down the line.

O’Neal is an infectious disease specialist who has been one of the main public faces of the local health care community regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. She was named chief medical adviser to the Southeastern Conference last year.