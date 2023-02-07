Why Grey Hammett III is splitting with Latter & Blum to launch own office

Local commercial real estate agent Grey Hammett III is splitting from NAI Latter & Blum to launch Hammett Group Commercial Real Estate & Development.

Previously called The Hammett Group at Latter & Blum, Hammett Group Commercial Real Estate & Development will continue to operate as a commercial brokerage and development company, according to Brandi Chambless, with Hammett Group, but will focus on delivering “hometown service” to clients in the Capital Region.

“Having grown up in the Baton Rouge commercial real estate industry, launching my own firm to personally service the community has always been in the back of my mind,” says Hammett, who joined Latter & Blum in 2018, in a prepared statement. “With key players in place, the timing was right for us, so we parted ways amicably with our colleagues at Latter & Blum.”

Hammett’s team of three licensed agents and two interns are joining him at the new group, which is currently operating from two satellite offices. Chambless says a letter of intent has been signed for a centralized office.

“We weren’t on a mission to prove anything to anyone,” Hammett says. “We just wanted to become more compact to service our clients in a way that made sense to where our business is currently.”