Gresham Smith works to create a solid company culture 

It takes a lot to make a company of 1,100 employees feel personal, but that’s been the longtime aim of architecture, engineering and design firm Gresham Smith, which recently won first place for large companies in Business Report’s Best Places to Work.

Baton Rouge is one of the Nashville-based company’s 25 locations, a site focused on transportation engineering projects for public and private clients including the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

“My goal is really for us to have the best culture of any architecture and engineering firm in the world,” says Gresham Smith President and CEO Rodney Chester. “Because I really think if people love where they work, then the rest of the business takes care of itself.”

That means creating opportunities for employees to develop their skills and experiences, valuing mental health and wellness, rewarding a job well done with spontaneous bonuses and competitive compensation and promoting an atmosphere that values work-life balance, Chester says.

Its investment in workplace culture has helped Gresham Smith retain talent more effectively than its peers, he adds.

Read the full story about Gresham Smith and how the firm retains talent from the latest edition of Business Report.