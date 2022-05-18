Greater Baton Rouge State Fair moving to Gonzales after 50 years 

After more than 50 years of hosting the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair in Louisiana’s capital city, organizers plan to move it to neighboring Ascension Parish—at least temporarily.

Cliff Barton, president of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Corporation, says this year’s fair will move to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, adding that a major construction project set to take place this year at its regular location at the Fairgrounds in Baton Rouge forced organizers to find a new spot.

Organizers say the construction means they can’t hold the fair there this year, nor possibly in 2023.

“It’s a whole new ballgame. As I told my board one night, we have a blank canvas and we’re going to paint it. We just don’t know how yet,” Barton says.

Barton says moving to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center will “allow us to do things we’ve never done before.”

“We can move into rodeos. We can do all kinds of things related to agriculture, and as a state fair, we have to do that,” Barton says.

Still, there will be some challenges. The entrance to the Expo Center is at an intersection with no lights that will have to facilitate around 100,000 attendees. Read the full story.