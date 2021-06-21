Great Hearts charter school to join Harveston development

Great Hearts, the classically oriented charter school that’s been narrowly approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, will open its doors in Harveston.

Mike Wampold, who broke ground on the massive development with John Fetzer in 2013, says they’ve been in discussions with Great Hearts leadership for nearly two years.

“We knew the school board was looking to add a school in that part of the parish, so we had [Great Hearts] come out to tour Harveston,” Wampold says. “It was a natural fit for them. They were sold.”

The Texas-based charter school, which focuses on liberal arts education, will be built on a 15-acre lot fronting Bluebonnet Boulevard. While it’s not yet known when construction will begin or how long it will take, Great Hearts anticipates eventually having about 1,400 students in grades K-12.

Harveston is a massive project on some 1,400 acres Wampold has owned for years. It includes The Preserve at Harveston, which now comprises some 350 residential lots and is sold out, and The Lakes at Harveston, a second residential development that is still under construction.

The school will join Harveston’s commercial district, which will cover some 575 acres and include more than 1 million square feet of retail space.

In December 2019, Wampold and Fetzer received Metro Council approval to create an Economic Development District that will use 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the commercial district—an estimated $2 million annually—to help cover the cost of developing the K-12 charter school, as well as a supermarket-anchored retail center, multifamily and commercial space, church, sheriff’s substation and fire station.

Wampold says he’s still in negotiations with several other prospective commercial tenants, which he declined to name. However, he expects to have “several” more announced by the end of the year, noting the pandemic set back many of his deals by 18 to 24 months.

The development’s latest addition comes just days after the school board voted 5-4 to approve Great Hearts, but rejected two others, Discovery Schools and Pelican Educational Foundation, contradicting the opinion of an outside evaluator who urged the board to reject all three applicants.

Great Hearts runs 33 schools in Arizona and Texas.