Grant will train Louisiana high schoolers on how drones can be used in agriculture  

The LSU AgCenter and the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture are partnering to bring a drone training curriculum to high school students across the state.

The program’s funding comes from a $800,000 grant awarded to Brian Gautreau, LSU AgCenter youth wetlands and education outreach program coordinator.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 certification training program is designed to teach students in and out of science classrooms how drones and other modern technologies are used in agriculture, Gautreau says in a press release.

The need for drone operators in the agricultural setting is steadily increasing, Gautreau says, and he hopes to see the training become self-sustaining and eventually made available to the public.

The course will instruct the students on how to fly manually as well as teach coding so that the drones can be programmed for autonomous flight. Students also will learn about sensors and software used to collect and interpret agricultural data.

AgCenter agricultural engineer Randy Price is working with farmers to give the students real-world field experience, Gautreau says. The yearlong Agricultural Career Exploration with Drones course will go live in August 2024 with the grant funded through August 2027. Read more.