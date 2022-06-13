Grand opening set for CounterspaceBR’s Bocage location

Opening its second location in Baton Rouge just a short drive away from Bocage Village, locally owned cookie shop CounterspaceBR is seeking to become more than a supplier of sweet treats.

After spending time in Washington, D.C., CounterspaceBR owner Sarah Joy Hays saw an opportunity to use her new location to bring her community together.

“One thing about D.C. that stood out to me that I hope Baton Rouge and other cities in Louisiana emulate is a strong sense of neighborhood,” Hays says. “There’s so much about Baton Rouge where you hop in your car and drive across town, and I would love for us as a community to really invest in the area right around us by making things more walkable and bikeable and really getting to know [our] neighbors.”

Though it has already been open for a few weeks, the new location’s grand opening is set for June 17, a date that holds special meaning for Hays as it is both her son’s birthday and the three-year anniversary of opening the first CounterspaceBR location.

The menu for the Bocage shop hasn’t changed much from its sister location on Perkins Road, offering the same cookies, brownies, cakes, sandwiches on freshly baked bread, and unicorn bars.

But the new CounterspaceBR, across the street from Towne Center, also offers a collection of cookbooks curated by Hays and easy access to baking supplies previously not available in Baton Rouge, as well as exclusive ingredients like a vanilla brand found nowhere else in the Red Stick, Mojo Coffee from New Orleans and jams made fresh in New Orleans.

“Hopefully we can use our skills as bakers to help the home baker or the novice baker learn more things and experiment more,” Hays says.

Hays also wants to provide customers with quick access to everyday baking accessories and supplies like oven thermometers, cookie trays or scoops for projects where two-day shipping on Amazon isn’t fast enough.

“We wanted to expand beyond just baked goods, even though our cookies are beloved,” Hays says. “We wanted to fill a hole in the market. In Baton Rouge right now, there’s not a kitchenware store. There’s not a William Sonoma anymore. We want to be that for Baton Rouge. And on top of that, we want to try to carry brands local to Louisiana, made in the U.S. and female owned.”

