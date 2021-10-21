Governor encourages OLOL, MBPCC to resolve differences on their own

Is Richard Lipsey trying to involve Gov. John Bel Edwards in the ongoing dispute between Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, which are in the middle of a messy breakup after a nearly decadelong affiliation providing cancer care in Baton Rouge?

Lipsey, a prominent supporter of the governor and also of MBPCC—his mother co-founded it and his daughter, Laurie Lipsey Aaronson, is on its board—emailed Edwards’ chief of staff, Mark Cooper, earlier today making him aware of the latest development in the saga.

At issue: The decision by OLOL’s sister hospital in Monroe, St. Francis, to terminate its partnership with MBPCC to provide breast cancer screenings and early detection education to underserved communities in the north Louisiana delta.

In addition to St. Francis, the Monroe-based nonprofit Louisiana Cancer Foundation is also ending an agreement with MBPCC to provide preventive care services.

It is unclear what the decision will mean for access to preventive care for patients.

But Lipsey says in his email to Cooper, “This only keeps getting worse. Shame on OLOL. They care nothing about patients and saving lives.”

It is the latest salvo in a battle that began when MBPCC announced in August it was parting ways with OLOL and affiliating with an out-of-state network of independent oncology practices.

Both sides have blamed the other for a breakdown in talks earlier this year about how to move forward and grow a regional cancer institute in Baton Rouge that would better compete against the growing threats from Ochsner, M.D. Anderson in Houston and other outside groups.

OLOL has since announced it will move forward with its own $100 million cancer institute which, in many services, would be a direct competitor of MBPCC.

OLOL says the decision by St. Francis to end its affiliation was not at all related to the issues in Baton Rouge.

“The program cited was set to expire at the end of December and this was a formal notification. Any assertion that not renewing this memorandum of understanding is connected to Mary Bird Perkins’ recent business decisions in Baton Rouge is false,” says Kristin Wolkart, president of St. Francis Medical Center. “The program was no longer meeting our expectations of reaching the underserved in our community. St. Francis Medical Center’s Kitty Degree Breast Center … performs more than 2,000 mammograms per month. Regardless of the memorandum of understanding with Mary Bird Perkins, St. Francis will continue to provide all necessary procedural follow-up for citizens of northeast Louisiana.”

Edwards’ spokesperson, Shauna Sanford, says the governor is not getting involved in the dispute.

“Mr. Lipsey was not asking for the governor’s assistance,” Sanford says. “He shared the email with our chief of staff, who said he would share it with the governor. This is a matter the governor encourages both parties to resolve on their own and not something he plans to get involved with.”

In a statement, MPBCC says, “While St. Francis Medical Center and Louisiana Cancer Foundation contracts are ending for services rendered to patients with abnormal findings, Mary Bird Perkins will continue to provide lifesaving prevention, education and early detection services to underserved residents in northeast Louisiana, especially those who are uninsured and under insured. Screening participants through our program with an abnormal finding will be navigated to other partners to ensure they receive the proper follow-up, and treatment, if necessary.”

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a comment from MBPCC.)