Government Street businesses hope renovation spurs more foot traffic

White Light Night, the Mid City art festival planned for Nov. 19, will be many Baton Rouge residents’ first look at the newly redesigned Government Street.

Business owners along the corridor hope the pedestrian-friendly makeover will lead to more foot traffic and increased sales.

“I think it has been a bit of a slow trickle up front,” says Marlee Pittman, director of community relations for the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and a board member with Mid City Merchants. “I think it’s still a little early to tell.”

The changes already have led to slower traffic and improved safety, she says, noting the multiple schools close to Government Street. Some drivers have driven onto the new medians, though officials expect to see less of that as people adjust.

“’Complete street’ projects like this are happening across the country,” Pittman says. “We’ll see some of those growing pains here in Baton Rouge and in Mid City.”

Luke Lognion, co-owner of Circa 1857, touts the improved ease for people who want to park at, say, Electric Depot, then walk among the other businesses.

“We’ve seen a definite increase in foot traffic since [the redesign] has been completed,” he says, adding that the medians across from Circa were completed quickly, so the work itself didn’t cause significant problems for his business.

Lognion says the Government Street redesign, often referred to as a “road diet” because one lane of vehicle traffic was removed, should improve the experience of the already popular White Light Night event.

“What the diet did was help slow traffic down a little bit and make it so that it’s not so car-centric but people-centric,” he says.

On the other hand, Sean Braswell, owner of Simple Joe Café, hasn’t noticed any difference in the number of people visiting his restaurant.

“I’ve noticed less [vehicle] traffic on Government,” he says. “I haven’t really seen a large increase in foot traffic or bike traffic. We’ve pretty much stayed the same the entire time.”